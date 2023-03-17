Bo Johnson promoted to general manager at Dobbs Peterbilt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bo Johnson has been promoted to general manager of Dobbs Truck Group’s Peterbilt division in Little Rock.

According to a news release, Johnson previously served as the regional used truck manager-south at the company.

His responsibilities included managing used truck sales representatives at multiple locations, as well as approving the purchase, trade and sale of all used trucks, according to a news release.

A graduate of The University of Mississippi, Johnson has 12 years of industry experience, with five years at Paccar running used truck sales operations from their Kenworth division.

“We look forward to the impact Bo will make in his new role,” the news release stated.