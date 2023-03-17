Trucker Path, 3PL Systems offer single-click access to loads, capacity

PHOENIX — Trucker Path has announced that users of BrokerWare Transportation Management Software from 3PL Systems Inc. can post loads directly on the Trucker Path TruckLoads digital freight exchange.

“This integration between BrokerWare TMS and TruckLoads will provide Trucker Path users instant access to more available loads and increase exposure to capacity for 3PL Systems users,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “The ability to quickly interact on the TruckLoads digital freight exchange will streamline freight matching and help generate additional revenue for both drivers and brokers.”

The Trucker Path integration with 3PL Systems allows companies using BrokerWare TMS to post available loads on TruckLoads with a single click, according to a news release. Drivers using the Trucker Path load board view and book loads digitally or communicate with the broker to negotiate rates or ask questions.

“BrokerWare TMS was designed to provide access to leading load boards like TruckLoads,” Jeremy Thone, director of marketing at 3PL Systems, said. “The ability to post loads and find capacity quickly and efficiently is essential for the success of both brokers and drivers. By working with Trucker Path to enable that capability on TruckLoads, our customers will benefit from a seamless integration that allows them to save time, more effectively meet the capacity needs of shippers, and expand their businesses.”