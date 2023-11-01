CRST acquires BCB Transport

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Transportation and logistics company CRST has acquired BCB Transport of Mansfield, Texas, officials announced on Nov. 1.

“Privately held, BCB Transport was built with the goal of empowering its team members through collaboration and open communication,” a news release stated. “Born from the company’s mission to: Be Safe, Communicate, and if you can, Be On-Time, BCB has achieved impressive growth over the past 12 years, strategically operating a flexible asset and asset light capacity model in one of the nation’s densest transportation corridors.”

Hugh Ekberg, CRST President and CEO, said he and his company are “thrilled to have BCB join Team CRST. With an impeccable track record for performance and data driven mindset, BCB will complement CRST’s Capacity Solutions business allowing us to find more ways to maximize our capacity and provide unlimited solutions for customers. In addition to operational excellence, BCB’s industry leading safety efforts align perfectly with CRST’s culture that keeps safety at the core of all we do.”

Rick Larkin, BCB co-founder, praised CRST.

“In CRST, we’ve found the perfect match for our business,” he said. “A team that shares our commitment to safety first, customer service and empowering all team members aligns with the principles we defined when we started BCB,” said “We are excited to take this next step and formally bring our teams together.”