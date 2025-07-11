CVSA: Operation Safe Driver Week set for July 13-19

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is announcing July 13-19 as Operation Safe Driver Week.

The program is a safe-driving enforcement and outreach initiative aimed at improving driving behaviors through education, traffic-enforcement strategies and driver interactions with law enforcement.

“During Operation Safe Driver Week, law enforcement personnel in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will be on the lookout for commercial motor vehicle drivers and passenger vehicle drivers engaging in unsafe driving behaviors, such as speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, drunk or drugged driving, etc.,” CVSA said. “Drivers engaging in such behaviors will be pulled over by law enforcement personnel and issued a warning or citation.”

2025 Focus: Careless or Dangerous Driving

The focus of this year’s Operation Safe Driver Week is reckless, careless or dangerous driving. Any person who drives a vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property is driving recklessly. Careless/dangerous driving is defined as operating a vehicle without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for other motorists or people on the road.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 42,514 people were killed in traffic crashes in 2022. Transport Canada statistics from 2022 show that there were 1,931 motor vehicle fatalities. And Mexico reported 15,979 road deaths for 2022. The program aims to address those alarming rates by reducing the number of crashes on our roadways caused by unsafe driving behaviors.

In 2024, more than 1,500 truckers were cited during CVSA’s Operation Safe Driver Week.

Driver Education Initiatives

“In addition to traffic enforcement, driver education initiatives are also a major part of Operation Safe Driver Week,” CVSA said. “CVSA offers resources for teen and new drivers and commercial motor vehicle drivers, along with public service announcement videos, which are available for download and distribution. CVSA is also offering Operation Safe Driver Week postcards at no cost to its industry and enforcement members. The postcards are available in English, French and Spanish.”