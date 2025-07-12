Landstar safety team member honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Jacksonville, Fla. — Landstar System Inc. is rewarding a safety team member with its highest employee honor, the Jeffrey C. Crowe-Robert E. Zonneville Lifetime Achievement Award.

Landstar field safety manager Earl Yarbrough received the award during the 2025 Landstar All-Star BCO Celebration in Savannah, Ga.

“Earl was recognized with this lifetime achievement award for his long-standing commitment to safety and Landstar’s owner-operators, employees, freight agents and customers,” said Frank Lonegro, Landstar president, CEO. “It is our honor to present this award to Earl, who as both a BCO and later as an employee, has been a tireless supporter of Landstar’s safety-first culture over almost five decades.”

Earl Yarbrough

Yarbrough has a 48-year history with Landstar. As a business capacity owner (BCO) – the company’s term for independent owner-operators who lease to Landstar – Yarbrough earned both a Million Mile Safe Driver Award and Roadstar honor in 1993. Two years later, he became a Landstar employee, who still maintains his CDL and his status as a Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar.

This was the first time in Landstar’s history that the honor has been bestowed at the All-Star Celebration. The honor, first presented by Landstar 31 years ago, is awarded to an employee who not only succeeds at Landstar, but also helps others succeed along the way. The award was kept secret until it was announced on stage the last evening of the event.

“As a field safety manager, Yarbrough has helped lead an untold number of safety events and participated in hundreds of M.U.S.T. customer meetings,” Landstar said. “Earl has personally interacted with thousands of people, including fellow employees, BCOs, agents and customers, to promote safety. Earl also still puts into practice what he preaches when he manages BCO truck parking at events like the All-Star Celebration, and when he is called upon to skillfully navigate the staging of Landstar’s giveaway trucks on-site, often in ballrooms or hotel lawns.”