Truck driver arrested in 2023 road rage fatality of another trucker

GLEN ROSE, Ark. — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run death of a truck driver in Arkansas in 2023.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) announced via media release on Friday that it had arrested Richard Volz, 57, of Callaway, Florida, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred in October of 2023 near Glen Rose, Arkansas, southwest of Little Rock.

The incident occurred on October 22, 2023, at around 1:15 p.m. Troopers from the ASP responded to a collision involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 30 westbound at the 108-mile marker. The incident resulted in the death of Anthony Valdez, 23, of San Antonio, Texas, who was operating a flatbed tractor-trailer.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer fled the scene.

ASP investigators identified Volz as the driver of the second tractor-trailer. Volz was initially in custody in Florida on unrelated charges and was extradited to Arkansas earlier this week. During an interview with ASP Investigators, Volz confessed to his involvement in a road rage incident that led to the fatal collision.

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, Volz was taken into custody and is being held at the Saline County Detention Center. He faces felony charges of Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident. Additional charges may be filed pending a review of the case by the Saline County Prosecutor’s Office.