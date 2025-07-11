TheTrucker.com
Business

Blackhawk Transport taps Mark Meiners for leadership role

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Blackhawk Transport taps Mark Meiners for leadership role
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Blackhawk Transport taps Mark Meiners for leadership role
Mark Meiners joins Blackhawk Transport as senior vice president of dedicated sales. (Photo courtesy Blackhawk)

BELOIT, Wis. — Blackhawk Transport Inc. is announcing the appointment of Mark Meiners as Blackhawk’s senior vice president of dedicated sales.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our team as our senior vice president of dedicated sales,” said Jonathon Reed, CMO, Blackhawk. “Mark comes with unmatched expertise and a proven track record of sales growth. His deep industry knowledge and strategic vision make him one of the most trusted voices in our industry. We are confident Mark will significantly enhance our market presence, strengthen customer relationships, and accelerate our growth.”

Mark Meiners

Meiners brings more than three decades of strategic and creative customized fleet solutions expertise, according to a company press release. He will report to Reed and will serve as the sales leader for the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Meiners has previously served as director national accounts at Ryder Systems and senior vice president of sales at Cardinal Logistics Management focusing on dedicated transportation services. He started his career in transportation in Louisville, Ky. as an operations manager for Ryder.

“I am excited to become a part of Blackhawk,” Meiners said. “Our shared dedication to customer service and commitment to integrity resonate deeply with me. Blackhawk’s operational structure allows our team to make prompt decisions that prioritize customer needs, all while avoiding excessive red tape. By bringing on the best talent, investing in essential resources, and empowering our employees, we ensure that our customers always come first.”

Meiners will be based in Babcock Ranch, Fla.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE