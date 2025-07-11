Averitt donates $20,000 to support Texas flood relief

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — In response to the recent flooding that has devastated parts of Texas, Averitt Charities is announcing a $20,000 donation to Samaritan’s Purse to aid in ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

“Our thoughts are with the many communities in Texas that are facing the aftermath of this disaster,” said Gary Sasser, chairman, CEO, Averitt. “While none of our facilities or associates have been directly impacted at this time, we know that many people in the region are hurting. Through this contribution, we hope to help bring some measure of comfort and assistance as recovery continues.”

The donation will help provide emergency support to individuals and families affected by the widespread flooding.

Samaritan’s Purse

Samaritan’s Purse is a relief organization that mobilizes volunteers and resources to assist areas hit by natural disasters.

Averitt Charities is a non-profit organization funded by voluntary associate contributions as well as company matches in honor of associate achievements, life events and milestones.

“By supporting organizations like Samaritan’s Purse, Averitt Charities seeks to make a positive impact in the lives of those facing crisis and hardship,” Averitt said.