Truck Parking Club accepts strategic investment from CAT Scale

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. and WALCOTT, Iowa — Truck Parking Club is announcing a strategic investment from CAT Scale.

Facing the Truck Parking Shortage

“Since 1977, CAT Scale has built an unmatched reputation serving professional truck drivers with their unconditional guarantee and has scaled to 2,275 locations nationwide,” according to the media release. “Their investment brings nearly five decades of growth and operations expertise to support Truck Parking Club’s mission of solving the industry’s most persistent challenge: the truck parking shortage.”

The investment announcement coincides with the Walcott Truckers Jamboree at Iowa 80 Truckstop, a leader among truck shows in the US, further highlighting the deep connection both companies share with America’s professional truck drivers.

Truck Parking Club Seeing Massive Growth

According to the release, the partnership comes as Truck Parking Club has experienced explosive growth, doubling its network to 2,262 Property Member locations in just six months. With CAT Scale as a strategic partner, the company is positioned to accelerate toward its goal of 10,000 Property Member locations while building the level of truck driver trust.

“We’re humbled by CAT Scale’s investment and that they see the value we bring to drivers,” said Evan Shelley, co-founder, CEO, TPC. “They’ve been stewards of the trucking industry for generations, building an incredible nationwide network and beloved brand through their unconditional guarantee. Leveraging their knowledge and experience from building a trusted nationwide network will be invaluable as we continue building our truck parking network toward our goal of 10,000+ Property Member locations by December 2026.”

Safe and Legal Parking

The strategic investment helps us further address the nationwide truck parking shortage that forces drivers to spend an average of 56 minutes searching for safe, legal parking. Truck Parking Club’s platform aims to reduce that search time to 10 minutes or less. Following in CAT Scale’s footsteps, Truck Parking Club is committed to serving drivers and property owners with the same dedication and reliability for generations to come, according to the release.

“After working years to add truck parking at our own truckstops, working with NATSO and personally lobbying in Washington for help, we see Truck Parking Club as the best solution and more importantly, it is available today,” said Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president at CAT Scale. “Helping Truck Parking Club succeed is a material way we can help truck drivers.”