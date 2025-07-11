Truck driver killed from another driver’s load cover in Virginia

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver died Thursday when their windshield was struck by another commercial vehicle’s load cover on Route 460 in Sussex County, Virginia.

A report from WTVR television in Virginia cited the Virginia State Police, who stated the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of General Mahone Highway (Route 460).

Police say the Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading westbound on Route 460 when another tractor-trailer was heading east and lost its load cover.

A detached canvas tarp with a metal frame reportedly struck the driver’s side area of the tractor-trailer’s windshield.

“Upon impacting the windshield, the driver became unconscious. The Freightliner then traveled out of the westbound lanes, crossing over the eastbound lanes, and into the treeline, where the vehicle struck several trees,” a news release from police explained.

The deceased tractor-trailer driver was identified as Keith Michael Loback, 64, of Roanoke, Va.