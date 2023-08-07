TheTrucker.com
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies

By The Associated Press -
Daimler Truck officials have announced the death of the company's chief financial officer, Jochen Goetz. (AP Photo)

STUTTGART, Germany — Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said on Sunday, Aug. 8.

He was 52.

Goetz spent more than three decades working at the Daimler Group, the Stuttgart, Germany-based company best known as the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

Daimler Truck said he was “decisively responsible” for the spinoff in 2021 of Daimler’s truck division, which is the world’s largest maker of trucks, from the rest of the company that renamed itself Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

The company’s statement said Goetz died in a “tragic incident” on Saturday but didn’t give details.

“The death of Jochen Goetz is a tremendous loss for Daimler Truck, both personally and professionally,” said a statement from Martin Daum, chairman of the company’s board of management, of which Goetz was also a member.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

