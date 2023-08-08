Virginia deputy’s cruiser struck by hit-and-run big rig along I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. — Virginia authorities are searching for the driver of an 18-wheeler that rear-ended an Augusta County, Virginia, deputy sheriff’s cruiser along Interstate 81.

According to a Facebook post from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was driving normally and not responding to any call when the tractor-trailer struck his cruiser from behind at 9:48 p.m. on Aug. 6.

“The initial severe impact drove the deputies marked Ford Explorer approximately 100 feet down the interstate and into a VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) work truck, striking the energy-absorbing bumper on the VDOT truck, and spinning the deputy’s cruiser around,” according to the Facebook post.

The big rig didn’t stop and continued along I-81 north, authorities said.

“Fortunately, the VDOT workers who were present in the work zone and witnessed the incident were not injured. The VDOT workers assisted the deputy, who was injured and unable to radio for help due to the severe damage to his patrol unit,” the Facebook post stated.

The deputy was transported to Augusta Health, where he was treated for his injuries.

“I am thankful that our deputy survived this horrific incident and I am thankful for the quick and professional response by the Virginia Department of Transportation workers, the Virginia State Police, Augusta County Fire Rescue, Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department – Station 25 and the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith posted on Facebook. “I am also thankful that the deputy was wearing his seatbelt and that he sustained only minor injuries.”

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run investigation is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police’s Area 17 Office by calling (540) 885-2142 or e-mailing [email protected]