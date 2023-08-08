Diesel fuel prices continue to climb

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel prices are rising sharply.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price as of Aug. 7 is $4.239 per gallon, up from $4.127 on July 31 and $3.905 on July 24.
Economists say a combination of sweltering temperatures, rising oil prices and falling production are to blame.
The cheapest average price per gallon for diesel fuel is along the Gulf Coast at $3.960 per gallon, EIA statistics show. The highest price is in California at $5.339 per gallon.
In the Midwest, expect to pay an average of $4.195 per gallon, while along the East Coast, the average price is sitting at $4.248 per gallon as of Aug. 7.
