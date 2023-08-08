J.B. Hunt set to buy 13 electric Nikola tractors

PHOENIX and LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt has entered into an agreement with electric truck manufacturer Nikola to purchase more than a dozen zero-emission Class 8 tractors.

“It’s important for us to be at the forefront of new technologies and innovative solutions that have the potential to change the way we move freight,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt. “These zero-emission trucks from Nikola advance our progress towards achieving our ambitious goal to reduce carbon emission intensity through viable solutions.”

The initial truck order will include 10 battery-electric and three hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, with delivery of the first vehicles expected in August 2023, a news release stated.

These trucks will be located at facilities servicing J.B. Hunt’s key routes, including in the greater Los Angeles and Phoenix areas. Nikola’s hydrogen arm, HYLA, will supply the hydrogen and fueling infrastructure.

“We are thrilled that the industry leader for supply-chain solutions has chosen our Nikola Class 8 battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks to use for their operations,” said Nikola CEO Michael Lohscheller. “Their purchase and use of these zero-emissions trucks are a testament to the hard work of our engineering, development and manufacturing teams, who created a robust, highly-advanced truck lineup, as well as our HYLA hydrogen infrastructure solutions, that are designed to benefit companies such as J.B. Hunt.”

J.B. Hunt officials have said they are “committed to helping drive the industry toward a low-carbon future and reducing its environmental impact.”

In November 2022, the company set a goal to reduce carbon emission intensity 32% by 2034 (with a 2019 baseline), the news release noted.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company took delivery of its first company-owned Class 8 electric vehicle.

In 2017, J.B. Hunt was one of the first companies to place an order for an all-electric heavy-duty Class 8 truck and began incorporating electric vehicles into operations in 2023.

“In addition to electric vehicles, J.B. Hunt is helping reduce carbon emissions through intermodal conversion,” the news release stated. “Over the past decade, J.B. Hunt’s intermodal service has helped avoid an estimated 30 million metric tons of CO2e emissions from over-the-road truck transportation.”

These all-electric Nikola tractors will soon be part of J.B. Hunt’s fleet. (Courtesy: J.B. Hunt)