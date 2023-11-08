Daimler Truck North America partners with Hexagon Purus

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has announced its partnership with Hexagon Purus to provide complete vehicle integration of the battery electric Freightliner eM2.

The integration will incorporate Hexagon Purus’ proprietary zero-emission technology, which includes battery systems, auxiliary modules and more, according to a news release.

It will also have power-take-off options for supplying power to the vocational body and the equipment.

DTNA executives said their decision to agree to this partnership was based on the long-standing relationship and shared expertise with Hexagon Purus. In a previous project where both parties worked together, DTNA worked with the Agility division of Hexagon on developing a Freightliner natural gas fuel tank integration and Hexagon’s zero-emission division on the first generation of electric vehicles of DTNA.

“We are excited about our collaboration with Hexagon Purus and the potential it holds for the future of electric vocational trucks,” said Aaron Scates, vice president of vocational and medium-duty market development at DTNA. “With our shared history, combined experience, and the remarkable battery technology offered by Hexagon Purus, we look forward to yielding effective and flexible solutions for our vocational customers.”

Earlier this year, DTNA unveiled the vocational Freightliner eM2 prototype truck with vocational upfit options as part of an innovation project together with selected Truck Equipment Manufacturers, Alamo and Altec, to lay the groundwork for expanding zero-emission solutions for vocational customers, particularly in the utility, sweeper, dump, construction, towing, and refuse segments. “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with DTNA, and we look forward to supporting them on this vocational vehicle program and driving their transition to zero-emission mobility,” said Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus. “DTNA has been an important zero-emission technology development partner for Hexagon Purus in North America for several years through our participation in the Innovation Fleet program.”