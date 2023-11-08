Trucker Path, We Realize Inc. to offer discounted, reserved truck parking

PHOENIX — Trucker Path and We Realize Inc. are offering secure, flexible premium truck parking by partnering with major venues and real estate assets nationwide.

By making reservations through the Trucker Path app, users can access secured parking at Realize Truck Parking locations for 10% off regular rates, according to a news release.

Parking is available on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, including drop and hook spots for trailers, with no contracts or long-term commitments.

“Finding truck parking is an ongoing challenge for drivers every day,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “The addition of Realize to the Trucker Path Marketplace provides our community of truckers with easy access to safe, secure parking with upscale amenities in a growing number of locations and at a discounted rate.”

Using the Realize Truck Parking portal, drivers can currently secure parking at Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth, Texas and at sites in Las Vegas, Nevada and La Vergne, Tennessee. Many more locations are coming in the near future.

“We believe the truck parking problem can be solved more quickly and cost effectively with a solution that better utilizes current facilities,” said Cody Horchak, founder and CEO of We Realize. “By partnering with major venues and owners and operators of industrial outdoor storage assets, we are creating a nationwide parking network for the trucking industry by maximizing a tremendous amount of unused parking space that is already in existence. Our goal is to add over 800,000 truck parking spots by 2030.”

Realize Truck Parking facilities feature on-site security with personnel and cameras, luxury showers and bathrooms, fencing, stadium lighting and large parking spots.

Truck drivers interested in learning more can visit www.realizetruckparking.com/truckerpath.