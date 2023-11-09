Load posts surge ahead of holiday season, DAT reports

DENVER — Spot truckload rates and load-to-truck ratios for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 suggest seasonality, especially for volumes, according to DAT Freight and Analytics.

Shipments are being driven by produce from the Pacific Northwest and Upper Midwest, and fresh turkeys and Christmas trees. Demand for trucks usually ramps up closer to Thanksgiving as groceries and last-minute/unplanned retail freight move more urgently.

DAT One Spot market data for Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2023 (Week 44)

Load posts surged 9.0%

The number of loads on the DAT One network jumped by 9.0% last week to 1.18 million, the most since the final week of September. Posts were 35% lower year over year and 14% lower than the same week in 2019.

Van loads: 573,358, up 7.9% compared to the previous week.

Reefer loads: 277,869, up 24.3% week over week and the most since the week after Labor Day.

Flatbed loads: 330,694, up 0.4% week over week.

Truck posts dropped 10.4%

The number of trucks on DAT One dropped by 10.4% to 361,952. That’s 21% lower year over year and down 10% compared to the same week in 2019.

Van equipment: 242,430, down 10.4%. Down 23% year over year.

Reefer equipment: 69,824, down 11.7%. Down 21% year over year.

Flatbed equipment: 49,689, down 9.4%. Down 6% year over year.

Load-to-truck ratios jumped

Vans: 2.3, up from 1.9 the previous week. Four-week average: 2.1.

Reefers: 3.8, up from 2.8 the previous week. Four-week average: 3.1.

Flatbeds: 6.5, up from 6.0 the previous week. Four-week average: 6.3.

DAT benchmark spot line-haul rates rose for all three equipment types

Spot rates were up across the board as seasonality kicked in. National benchmark line-haul rates increased.

Van rate: $1.55 net fuel, up 2 cents. Broker-to-carrier rate: $2.08.

Reefer rate: $1.88 net fuel, up 6 cents. Broker-to-carrier rate: $2.46.

Flatbed rate: $1.83 net fuel, up 1 cent. Broker-to-carrier rate: $2.47.