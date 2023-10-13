DAT Freight and Analytics introduces new risk assessment engine to public

HOUSTON — DAT Freight and Analytics has rolled out a new assessment engine that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and DAT’s proprietary data to give customers insight into a potential partner’s risk profile and performance.

The announcement was made at DATCON23, DAT’s annual conference and networking event for freight brokers and shippers that was held on Oct. 11, according to a news release.

The engine uses machine learning and AI to calculate data and produce comprehensive, real-time measure of a motor carrier’s risk exposure to a broker.

The engine factors in several types of information into its assessment by:

Monitoring data exclusive to DAT, including search and posting behaviors on DAT One.

Continuously checking the completeness and accuracy of carrier profile information.

Automatically flagging suspicious activity.

“By integrating the company’s existing Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) with data from Verosint, DAT’s identity verification vendor, the company can provide an unparalleled assessment of risk, ensuring even tighter access to the DAT marketplace,” according to the news release. “Although cyber attacks are becoming more sophisticated, DAT remains committed to safeguarding its users with advanced technological measures. This innovative risk assessment engine is the next step in the transportation industry by offering shippers, brokers, and carriers a secure, reliable environment to manage freight.”

The company’s risk assessment engine is integrated into the DAT One platform, which allows customers to review risk assessments without leaving the load board. It also can streamline a cumbersome carrier onboarding process, which can disrupt workflows and lead to misjudgments about risk and performance.

DAT will apply its risk-assessment engine first to carrier performance, and then a similar approach to evaluating brokers will come next.

The new engine will be available in early 2024.

“Spot market transactions rely on speed and are often conducted without brokers and carriers ever meeting,” said Satish Maripuri, DAT president and CEO. “Trust and transparency are essential to a successful relationship, especially at a time when brokers and carriers need to be vigilant about the authenticity and performance of potential partners. With more than 350 million truck and load posts on the DAT One marketplace this year, DAT is uniquely positioned to equip customers with the information they need to confidently make the right choice.”

The risk assessment engine is one of several initiatives introduced this year by DAT to promote transparency and reduce the risk of fraud in spot market transactions.

These include:

Predictive fraud detection, identity verification and multi-factor authentication to detect and stop suspicious logins and activity on the DAT network.

An expanded Network Integrity Unit (NIU) dedicated to investigating reports of fraud.

Anti-fraud education and training for customers.

Collaboration with customers and industry partners, law enforcement agencies, and regulators in the fight against fraud.

“DAT has the advantages of vast amounts of data, a wide range of customers to collaborate with and a proven ability to deliver AI, machine learning and data science at scale,” Maripuri said. “Other onboarding and monitoring services rely predominantly on public sources. Our risk assessment engine combines that information with DAT’s depth of proprietary data. I am especially proud of the velocity of our DAT teams, who are bringing this innovative solution to market in record time.”