DAT introduces Carrier Management Suite, integrated vetting for DAT One

BEAVERTON, Ore. — DAT Freight & Analytics is launching Carrier Management Suite, a carrier-qualification product that lets freight brokers on the DAT One load board determine which carriers can access their loads based on authority status, insurance, and other factors.

“Carrier Management Suite is philosophically and technologically different from other authentication systems on the market that require brokers to bounce among multiple systems and platforms, and can filter out carriers that might otherwise meet a broker’s needs,” said Kary Jablonski, DAT vice president, trucker tools & broker growth. “Carrier Management Suite is integrated with DAT One, bringing carrier vetting and relationship management tools into a single platform. It eliminates the inefficiencies and limitations of other approaches. Brokers can focus on qualified carriers, and carriers can focus on the freight they’re qualified to haul.”

Key Features

“Unlike third-party rating systems, Carrier Management Suite brings carrier authentication into the procurement process on DAT One, the industry’s largest load board, with features that help brokers and carriers find the right match faster,” DAT said.

Features include:

Qualification Settings allow brokers to set standards for which carriers can view their load posts, streamlining the vetting process and reducing calls from unqualified carriers. Posting loads and searching for capacity with these settings applied enables brokers to reach their most relevant carriers. Carriers that don’t meet the requirements will see only basic information about the load.

Carrier Management Suite’s new Company Profiles build upon the DAT Directory, adding more business and safety information for every customer on the DAT One platform. They provide brokers with a centralized, comprehensive, and authoritative source of carrier information and insights, and offer carriers a platform to provide a more detailed description of their services.

Qualification Settings and Company Profiles will incorporate insights from Trucker Tools. Brokers who need automated tracking and visibility will be able to search specifically for carriers on the Trucker Tools integrated ELD/telematics network. For carriers, insights about ELD status, tracking, and on-time delivery will be available in their Company Profile.

Building a More Trusted Network

“Carrier Management Suite is part of a broader set of security and fraud-prevention tools for DAT One, including stronger login authentication, behavioral monitoring and other processes for identity verification and risk assessment,” DAT said.

Carrier Management Suite is available to brokers as an add-on to existing DAT One subscriptions. For more information, click here.