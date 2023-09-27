DAT load posts show decreases, according to latest report

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Load posts decreased by 10.7% to the lowest weekly total since the July 4 holiday week, according to the latest data from DAT Freight & Analytics.

There were 1.23 million loads on the DAT One network last week, down 10.7% compared to the previous week and 47% lower year-over-year. That’s the lowest number of available loads since the July 4 holiday week.

The four-week average was 1.31 million.

Van loads, at 625,327, were down 11.1% compared to the previous week and down 40% year over year. Reefer loads, at 242,189, were down 19.0% week-over-week and 58% lower year-over-year. Flatbed loads, at 367,626, were down 3.4% week-over-week and 48% lower year-over-year.

Truck posts fell by 2.1%, down 13% year-over-year.

The number of trucks on DAT One fell 2.1% to 375,073 last week. That’s down 13% year over year but 10% higher than the same week in 2019.

Van equipment, at 243,920, was down 0.3% compared to the previous week and down 7% year-over-year.

Reefer equipment, at 79,437, was down 4.3% week-over-week but 10% higher year over year.

Flatbed equipment, at 51,716, was down 7.2% and down 4% year-over-year and 34% higher compared to the same week in 2019.

Load-to-truck ratios are trending lower for vans and reefers

Vans: 2.5 loads per truck, down from 2.9 the previous week. Four-week average: 2.9.

Reefers: 3.0 loads per truck, down from 3.6 the previous week. Four-week average: 3.8.

Flatbeds: 7.0 loads per truck, up from 6.8 the previous week. Four-week average: 6.8.

DAT benchmark spot line-haul rates declined for all three equipment types.

National benchmark line-haul rates declined and continued to languish below their four-week averages.

Heading into Q4, truckers are feeling the pressure of rising fuel prices and lower line-haul rates:

Van rate: $1.54 net fuel, down 2 cents. Four-week average: $1.56.

Reefer rate: $1.88 net fuel, down 6 cents. Four-week average: $1.93.

Flatbed rate: $1.84 net fuel, down 2 cents. Four-week average: $1.86.