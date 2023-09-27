Volvo Trucks North America appoints new vice president of Canada

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) has announced its new Regional Vice President of Canada, Matthew Blackman.

Effective Oct. 1, Blackman will report directly to Peter Voorhoeve, the president of VTNA, a news release stated.

Blackman will bring his two decades of extensive experience in the heavy equipment industry to his new role.

“We are excited about the appointment of Matthew to this crucial leadership role,” Voorhoeve said. “His impressive track record and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving VTNA’s growth and success in the Canadian market. We have full confidence in Matthew’s ability to lead the team in Canada to new heights of achievement. At the same time, we want to thank Paul for his many years of service to Volvo and wish he and his family the best wishes.”

Blackman earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western University in London, Ontario, Canada.