Average US diesel prices decrease for first time in weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –After nearly 10 weeks, average diesel fuel prices around the nation have dropped.
According to the Energy Information Administration, the price sits at $4.586 per gallon, down from $4.633 on Sept. 18.
There are three areas in the nation that are seeing prices continuing to rise, however.
In New England, the average price rose from $4.587 on Sept. 18 to $4.607 on Sept. 25, and in the Central Atlantic, the average price rose from $4.748 on Sept. 18 to $4.764 on Sept. 25, according to the EIA.
In California, which has the highest average price in the nation, diesel rose to $6.208 per gallon on Sept. 25, up from $6.192 on Sept. 18, EIA statistics show.
The lowest prices for diesel can be found along the Gulf Coast at $4.281 per gallon. That price is down from $4.352 a gallon on Sept. 18.
