DAT One load posts dip; truck posts unchanged

BEAVERTON, Ore. — According to the latest numbers from DAT One and DAT IQ, load posts on DAT One dipped by 12% and truck posts were virtually unchanged for the week of July 14-20.

“The average linehaul rate on DAT’s Top 50 van lanes, based on the volume of loads moved, was $2.06 a mile, down 2 cents week over week and 41 cents higher than the national average,” said Dean Croke, DAT Principal Analyst.

According to Croke, the national average reefer linehaul rate decreases consistently as produce volumes trail off over the summer. Last week, reefer linehaul rates were flat at $2.00 a mile for the second week, a penny higher than last year and 3 cents higher than the three-month trailing average.

“Even though flatbed load post volumes dropped by 8% last week, they remain 17% higher than last year,” Croke said. “Directionally, flatbed linehaul rates are following solid seasonal trends. Last year, flatbed spot rates decreased by 19 cents from this point to mid-November.”

The number of loads posted on DAT One decreased by almost 12% to 1.87 million last week, a sign of summer seasonality. The total number of loads was 2% higher year over year. Total truck posts increased 0.7% to 330,208.

Dry Vans

▼ Van loads: 870,955, down 14.2% week over week

▲ Van equipment: 217,675, up 1.1%

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 4.0, down from 4.7

▼ Linehaul rate: $1.65 net fuel, down 2 cents week over week

Reefers

▼ Reefer loads: 414,710, down 12.8% week over week

▼ Reefer equipment: 65,491, down 3.0%

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 6.3, down from 7.0

— Linehaul rate: $2.00 net fuel, unchanged

Flatbeds

▼ Flatbed loads: 586,513, down 8.3% week over week

▲ Flatbed equipment: 47,042, up 4.3%

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 12.5, down from 14.2

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.02 net fuel, down 2 cents One load posts dip; truck posts unchanged