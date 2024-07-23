Diesel prices fall sharply for the second straight week

According to the numbers released by the Petroleum Administration for Defense District, diesel fuel prices are continuing to move downward.

Overall prices have dropped for the second straight week from an average of $3.826 per gallon to $3.779.

The largest decrease in prices came from the Gulf Coast. Prices fell nearly 10 cents. from $3.551 to $3.461.

The East Coast and Lower Atlantic regions dropped sharply. The Lower Atlantic region fell five cents per gallon from $3.829 per gallon to $3.778

California’s diesel prices had the sharpest decline from $4.932 per gallon to $4.874. The two west coast regions’ prices also fell by nearly six cents per gallon.