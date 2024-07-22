Mack Dealer Vision Truck Group opens new $20 million Canadian location

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks dealer Vision Truck Group recently invested $20 million to open a new facility in Brantford, Ontario, Canada, according to a press release issued July 22 by Mack Trucks.

“Congratulations to Vision Truck Group for opening another location to better service and support Mack customers,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Vision’s investment in the construction of this state-of-the-art facility as well as the Mack brand is evidence that like Mack, Vision is committed to its customers.”

Vision broke ground on the 52,000 square-foot facility March 1, 2023, and the dealership opened its doors April 15, 2024.

“The City of Brantford has been growing significantly during the past several years and is a strategic location based on transportation traffic in Ontario,” said John Slotegraaf Jr., president of Vision Truck Group. “The area has been underserved by OEMs before we opened this new Mack facility for our customers.”

The Brantford site features 22 service bays and is a Mack Certified Uptime Dealer, meaning it received the accreditation because it has met stringent requirements to improve uptime for customers. Mack Certified Uptime Dealers feature “uptime bays” reserved specifically for trucks with service and repair needs requiring less than four hours of work. Customer vehicles needing a quick repair are rapidly diagnosed and returned to operation, improving dealership efficiency and customer ROI.

Vision’s Brantford location is a natural gas-certified facility, and the team is currently working toward becoming a Mack Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer. Vision will employ about 70 people at Brantford, building toward 40 technicians, with 12 being master techs. The Brantford site offers $2 million in parts inventory.

Vision Truck Group began in 1993, when Slotegraaf’s father, John Slotegraaf Sr., acquired a dealership in Cambridge, Ontario. Slotegraaf Jr. took over the business in 2008.

In addition to Brantford and Cambridge, Vision has locations in Brampton, Etobicoke, Stoney Creek and London, Ontario. Vision also offers a body shop and parts distribution center at its Cambridge location. Each Vision location offers a complimentary vehicle pick-up and drop-off service.