Truck driver charged in Ohio crash that killed 6 including 3 high school students 

By Dana Guthrie -
Driver charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in bus crash that killed six and injured 18. (Photo courtesy AP)

ETNA, Ohio — A truck driver in Ohio has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide because of his involvment in a November 2023 chain-reaction crash involving a charter bus filled with high school students that left six people dead and 18 injured. 

Jacob McDonald, of Zanesville, Ohio, was indicted Thursday, July 18, on charges that also include vehicular assault; he is being held in jail on a $1 million bond. Court records did not list an attorney for McDonald. Calls to listings for McDonald were not answered.

An Ohio Department of Public Safety report stated that McDonald, the driver of the 18-wheeler, was following too closely in traffic. According to state investigators, McDonald failed to slow down in traffic, struck a vehicle and pushed it into the bus, which was carrying students and chaperones from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District in eastern Ohio. 

According to Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady, the charter bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio. A total of 57 people were on board the bus. 

The crash on Interstate 70 last November killed three students on the bus and a teacher and two chaperones who were in a separate vehicle hit by the tractor-trailer. 

Five vehicles were involved in the crash in Licking County, east of Columbus. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

