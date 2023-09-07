DAT One’s network sees load numbers fall in latest week

BEAVERTO, Ore. — The number of loads posted to the DAT One network fell by 3.2% for the week of Aug. 27 through Sept. 7 to 1.35 million.

That’s down 39% compared to the same week the previous year and 15% lower than the same week in 2019. The percentage declines were spread evenly across all three equipment types, although falling reefer load availability continues to signal that the produce-shipping season is past its peak.

Load posts declined 3.2%

▼ Van loads: 688,865, down 2.2% compared to the previous week.

▼ Reefer loads: 328,672, down 5.2% week-over-week.

▼ Flatbed loads: 335,428, down 3.3% week-over-week.



Truck posts fell 8.2%

The number of trucks on DAT One dropped by 8.2% to 352,682 ahead of the Labor Day holiday. That’s 16% lower year-over-year.

▼ Van equipment: 228,672, down 5.2%. That’s the lowest number of van truck posts since Week 27, which included the July 4 holiday.

▼ Reefer equipment: 72,788, down 9.7%. Down 9% year-over-year but 2% higher than the same week in 2019.

▼ Flatbed equipment: 51,548, down 8.2%. Down 2% year-over-year but 12% higher compared to the same week in 2019.



Load-to-truck ratios rose for the third straight week

▲ Vans: 3.0 loads per truck, up from 2.8 the previous week. Four-week average: 2.7.

▲ Reefers: 4.5 loads per truck, up from 4.3 the previous week. Four-week average: 4.3.

▲ Flatbeds: 6.5 loads per truck, up from 6.2 the previous week. Four-week average: 5.9.



DAT benchmark spot line-haul rates increased

National benchmark line-haul rates increased ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

▲ Van rate: $1.58 net fuel, up 3 cents.

▲ Reefer rate: $1.95 net fuel, up 2 cents.

▲ Flatbed rate: $1.87 net fuel, up 2 cents.