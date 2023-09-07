Industry experts share thoughts on trucking’s future at ACT seminar

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The transition to commercial electric vehicles (EVs) “will take decades, not years. Infrastructure timing and costs are critical. Currently, there are 160,000 EV chargers in the U.S. We need 1.2 million by 2027.”

Rick Dauch, CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Workhorse, offered these frank statements at ACT Research’s semi-annual seminar in August.

He was joined by Rick Mullininx, president and COO at Great Dane, and John Diez, CFO at Ryder, among many others, who presented their insights and outlook on the industry.

How is sustainability driving the trailer industry?

“Government regulations, purely electric operations, e-axles on equipment and quieter vehicles,” Mullininx said.

What does Diez see for the next 18 months for fleets?

“We’ve been living at a level of uncertainty. Hopefully, rates will begin to stabilize. We will see weakening conditions in the freight market into the beginning of the year. As you’re looking to replenish your fleet, now is the time to do it.”

A favorite among guests was the dealer panel, featuring Laura Perrotta, president of the National Automobile Dealers Association (ATD), Jodie Teuton, co-founder and vice president of Kenworth of Louisiana, and Maria Sherwood, finance manager and CIC at Sherwood Trucks.

Regarding how truck dealerships are navigating the post-COVID environment, Teuton said, “We never stopped working. There were no days we were closed. The positive part of COVID is that it elevated the industry. I would like to see that momentum continue. It made us understand how important we are. We’re now able to expand our ways to engage with customers, and that’s a good thing.”

Perrotta added, “Working with Capitol Hill, and from an advocacy perspective, it was more challenging. It’s nice to see things going back to normal.”

Are fleets concerned for the future?

According to Teuton, “Rising interest rates and insurance are always struggles. Increased truck costs and labor costs. Those things are a concern. But we go to work every day, and that will never change. We manage those challenges. From a dealer perspective, we have to educate our customers about what we see coming. Truck dealers are always consultants.”

Sherwood added, “We’re predicting stuff even more than we used to because we’re on allocation. With inventory backlogs and a slower supply chain, it’s very predictive for us. Our customers have been trained in the last three years to evaluate their business and be realistic about it.”