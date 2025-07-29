DAT to acquire the Convoy Platform from Flexport

BEAVERTON, Ore., and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — DAT Freight & Analytics is acquiring the Convoy Platform from Flexport.

“The acquisition of the Convoy Platform demonstrates DAT’s ongoing commitment to enhancing network value for our customers,” said Jeff Clementz, DAT president, CEO. “Together, we will give customers a better, broader freight-matching network, the ability to manage more loads and capture incrementally more business, and ultimately more choice.”

In May, DAT acquired Outgo.

Convoy Platform

The Convoy Platform provides freight brokers with a powerful way to automate virtually every aspect of the freight transaction and connect with trusted trucking companies. It is an ideal complement to DAT One, DAT’s flagship subscription-based load board, where nearly 700,000 loads are posted daily, according to a DAT press release.

“We invested in the Convoy Platform because we saw its potential,” said Ryan Petersen, founder, CEO, Flexport. “In just 18 months, we improved the core technology platform, reengaged the market, and significantly increased its value. Importantly, we demonstrated a strong product-market fit by decoupling the platform from a brokerage. We look forward to a lasting relationship as a DAT customer. This sale is a win for the entire freight industry, a win for DAT, and a win for Flexport.”

Flexport

Flexport acquired the Convoy Platform and related intellectual property in October 2023 and launched the Convoy Platform as a freight-matching service for all brokers in April 2024, growing the platform with thousands of carriers.

“Flexport’s vision and investment in building and scaling the Convoy Platform for the broader market, as a neutral digital marketplace, creates significant value for DAT and its customers,” the release said.

According to the release, the acquisition will enhance DAT’s team and technology by adding:

Deep experience: The Convoy Platform’s engineers, product experts, and operations professionals will continue to be led by Bill Driegert, who will join DAT’s executive leadership team.

The Convoy Platform’s engineers, product experts, and operations professionals will continue to be led by Bill Driegert, who will join DAT’s executive leadership team. Fraud prevention at scale: The Convoy Platform’s proprietary technology uses machine learning and AI models to verify carriers on the network and block malicious actors. With these advanced security features built in, brokers can reduce their risk of fraud and access a trusted network of carrier capacity, all while increasing their efficiency and growing their business.

The Convoy Platform’s proprietary technology uses machine learning and AI models to verify carriers on the network and block malicious actors. With these advanced security features built in, brokers can reduce their risk of fraud and access a trusted network of carrier capacity, all while increasing their efficiency and growing their business. Easy-to-use mobile experience: The Convoy Platform is recognized for high carrier satisfaction and usability. Today, nearly 30,000 carriers—primarily owner-operators and small trucking companies—use the app to find loads, manage paperwork, receive payments, and more.

The Convoy Platform is recognized for high carrier satisfaction and usability. Today, nearly 30,000 carriers—primarily owner-operators and small trucking companies—use the app to find loads, manage paperwork, receive payments, and more. Fast, reliable payments: Every carrier on the Convoy Platform is eligible to get paid via QuickPay. It’s easy to use and available on every load on the platform, providing another option for fast payouts to carriers.

“DAT will ultimately integrate the Convoy Platform into its DAT One product,” DAT said. “This will allow brokers to seamlessly access both automated and hands-on freight-matching options, and give carriers a faster, easier way to find quality loads from trusted brokers, supported by DAT’s scale and reach.”