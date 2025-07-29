Police investigating fatality in Wyoming at truck stop

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — One person died after a crash in a Wyoming truck stop.

The incident occurred on July 15 at approximately 6:06 PM, where troopers were dispatched to Interstate 80 in Evanston.

A Lexus RX was exiting I-80 westbound at Exit 3 when it failed to stop at the intersection with Harrison Drive. The Lexus then continued across Harrison and entered the Flying J parking lot, where it collided with two parked commercial vehicles.

Authorities say the driver and passenger, identified as 79 year old John Miller and 80 year old Susan Miller, respectively, of Fort Collins, Colo. were taken by ambulance to Evanston regional hospital, where Susan was pronounced dead.

A possible medical condition is being looked at as a possible cause of this accident.

As of Monday, there have been 68 fatalities on Wyoming roadways in 2025. This is compared to 54 in the same timeframe in 2024, and 78 in 2023.