Diesel prices continue to plummett

Diesel fuel prices continue to trend downward. The fifth consecutive week of decline in price proved significant with a five-cent drop nationally.
Each region showed a significant drop with two dropping by six cents.
The East Coast was one of those 6-cent drops falling from $3.830 to $3.778.
The Lower Atlantic also fell sharply from $3.742 to $3.681
The Midwest region made a very minute jump last week. This week’s drop is a bit more profound falling from $3.729 to $3.681 this week.
California’s prices also fell by six cents from $4.821 to $4.763.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.