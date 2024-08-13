Diesel prices continue to plummett

Diesel fuel prices continue to trend downward. The fifth consecutive week of decline in price proved significant with a five-cent drop nationally.

Each region showed a significant drop with two dropping by six cents.

The East Coast was one of those 6-cent drops falling from $3.830 to $3.778.

The Lower Atlantic also fell sharply from $3.742 to $3.681

The Midwest region made a very minute jump last week. This week’s drop is a bit more profound falling from $3.729 to $3.681 this week.

California’s prices also fell by six cents from $4.821 to $4.763.