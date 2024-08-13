Garmin introduces next-gen dēzl OTR navigation series

OLATHE, Kan. — Garmin on Aug. 13 announced the launch of the next-gen dēzl OTR series, its latest lineup of GPS trucking navigators. This series is the first to integrate with the dēzl driver community through the dēzl app, according to a press statement released by Garmin.

“The newest dēzl OTR series keeps with Garmin’s commitment to making life easier for professional truck drivers,” said Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales for Garmin.

“By leveraging the dēzl community, truckers can connect and share their insights to help fellow drivers easily navigate to loading docks, truck entrances and parking locations,” he continued. “Knowing ahead of time if a stop is empty, crowded, well-lit or quiet can help professional truck drivers travel more efficiently and with greater peace of mind.”

Garmin says the new series offers high-resolution satellite imagery, as well as access to community-based guidance, to help drivers plan and stay informed along their routes.

According to Garmin’s press statement, the new dēzl series offers numerous features, including:

Custom truck routing: Find the appropriate routes based on the size and weight of the rig, with alerts for upcoming bridge heights, sharp curves and more.

Expert arrival planning: See high-resolution overhead views of the destination to plan for a smooth arrival.

dēzl community insights: Join fellow truck drivers to easily find and share the best-rated truck parking and preferred trucking locations, including security gates, loading docks and more.

Wind speed alerts: Learn about potentially hazardous conditions and receive alerts when high winds are detected with a new map overlay.

CAT Scale locator: Find nearby CAT Scale locations to ensure the truck is within the legal weight limit before departure.

PrePass notifications: Receive on-screen alerts of upcoming U.S. weigh stations and bypass decisions via an active PrePass account and the use of the dēzl app.

Add an eyewitness: The 7-inch dēzlCam OTR725 utilizes a built-in dashcam to record eyewitness, high-definition video evidence of incidents.

Truck plaza amenities: Check real-time shower availability, restaurant options and amenities at participating Love’s and Pilot Travel Centers.

Popular routes: Increase situational awareness in unfamiliar territory by viewing popular routes used by other truck drivers.

Voice assist: Speak commands to control the dēzl navigator, while your hands stay on the wheel.

The new OTR navigators can be paired with other Garmin products, such as headsets, backup cameras and ELDs.