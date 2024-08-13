Border officials discover more than $6.5M in narcotics in commercial flower shipment

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge discovered more than a sweet aroma when inspecting a flower shipment.
On Aug. 9, a CBP officer referred a 2023 Freightliner tractor and refrigerated trailer for secondary inspection. The shipment manifest identified the cargo as flowers.
Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection, officers discovered 712.54 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, with a street value of $6,551,910 in the cargo area. The narcotics were seized by the CBP and special agents with Homeland Security are investigating the incident.
“CBP prioritizes its border security mission on a daily basis,” said Alber Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP officers work diligently using all tools available to combat these narcotic trends.”
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.