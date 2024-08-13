Cuban national convicted of smuggling undocumented migrants in truck’s sleeper berth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sometimes, things happen quickly in the court of law.

Following a one-day trial, a federal jury deliberated less than an hour before finding Mario Enrique Nerey-Valdiva, a Cuban national living in Odessa, Texas, guilty of unlawfully transporting undocumented immigrants into the U.S., the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 12.

During the trial, the jury learned that Nerey-Valdiva, 50, approached the Border Patrol Checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas, driving a tractor-trailer. During an inspection, officials noticed a person trying to hide in the truck’s sleeper area. Upon further inspection, authorities discovered five undocumented migrants on the bunk beds, covered with blankets.

At trial, the defense attempted to convince the jury he had no knowledge of the individuals inside the cab of his truck. They did not believe those claims and found him guilty as charged.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales presided over the trial and set sentencing for Nov. 6. At that time, Nerey-Valdivia faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.