Annie Steckroth named vice president of strategic fleet positions for Fleet Advantage

FORT LAUDERDALE — Fleet Advantage announced on Aug. 13 that Annie Steckroth, CTP, has been named vice president of strategic fleet solutions.

Steckroth has more than 18 years of experience in fleet management and business development. She previously served as director of national accounts for RXO (formerly XPO) and as a national account executive for FleetNet America by Cox Automotive.

In her new role at Fleet Advantage, she will be responsible for advancing Fleet Advantage’s strategic initiatives and enhancing relationships with private fleet and for-hire carrier clients across the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome Annie to our executive fleet solutions team, as her proven track record in the fleet management industry will greatly benefit our top corporate fleet clients,” said Hadley Benton, CTP, executive vice president of business development for Fleet Advantage. “Annie’s experience in providing tailored, consultative fleet management solutions will help our clients achieve their goals of lowering costs and improving their bottom line.”