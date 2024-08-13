Schneider driver Greg Swift reaches 5 million mile mark

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Greg Swift, a longtime driver for Schneider National Inc., has achieved an extraordinary milestone: he’s driven 5 million miles without a preventable accident.

More than 6,500 Schneider drivers have reached the 1 million mile mark while driving for the company, but achieving 5 million miles is not as common.

Swift joins only two other drivers in Schneider’s nearly 90-year history in reaching this mark.

On Aug. 13, Swift crossed a ceremonial 5 millionth mile mark at Schneider’s corporate headquarters in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Schneider honored Swift’s achievement with a $10,000 bonus because of his safe and reliable driving.

To put 5 million miles into perspective, Swift has completed the equivalent of driving to the moon and back 10 times without ever having a preventable accident.

Reflecting on his achievement, Swift said, “Reaching 5 million miles seemed unimaginable,” Swift said. “It’s an immense honor to be recognized and to be part of a company that equips us to succeed. Safety is the key to long-term success.”

According to a statement from Schneider, Swift, who began his career with Schneider 33 years ago after leaving his teaching job, “has become a shining example of the company’s core value: Safety First and Always.”

“We are in the service business, and professional drivers like Greg are the foundation of our success,” said Mark Rourke, president and CEO at Schneider. “Drivers who dedicate their careers to safety, who put their customers first and for whom excellence is non-negotiable, leave a legacy for others to follow. Greg is one of those drivers, and I’m grateful he’s been an integral part of our team for so long.”

Swift’s journey from paper maps to advanced GPS and collision mitigation systems highlights the industry’s evolution. Yet, one constant has been Schneider’s commitment to providing the best equipment, technology and processes to ensure driver safety.

“I think the 5 million miles has done more than just boost my career,” Swift said. “It’s taken my home life, financial life and overall well-being to new levels. With a great career and the miles I’ve driven, great things have come along with it.”

His career highlights include driving through stunning landscapes and witnessing infrastructure improvements, but he says meeting his wife, Erica — also, a Schneider associate — stands out as a personal milestone.

“If Greg could go back in time, he would absolutely choose a career in trucking over and over again,” Erica Swift said of her husband. “Schneider has provided us both with an immense amount of opportunities and memorable experiences. I am beyond proud of Greg as the third-ever driver to reach 5 million safe miles.”

Swift offers simple yet valuable advice to new drivers: Plan ahead and manage your time efficiently.