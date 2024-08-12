Dragonfly Energy powers partnership with Highway Transport

RENO, Nev. – There is a new partnership brewing with Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. , which touts itself as an industry leader in energy storage and makes Battle Born Batteries, and Highway Transport, a chemical transportation company.

According to a recent release, the purpose of the partnership is to begin integrating the Battle Born All-Electric auxiliary power unit (“APU”) into their fleet.

“This marks a notable move towards improved sustainability for Highway Transport, which plans to transition their fleet of over 500 trucks to a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution,” the release states. “Highway Transport is expected to install the Battle Born All-Electric APU on new tractors in addition to retrofitting current models in their fleet.”

The Battle Born All-Electric APU is an advanced lithium-ion battery system that provides ample wattage to run auxiliary power on trucks, even when a truck’s engine is not running. The product grants increased comfort to drivers by allowing the operation of HVAC, appliances, and other electronics, while the truck is off. The product produces zero harmful emissions and no loud engine idling. The unit recharges during drivetime and is expected to reduce Highway Transport’s fuel costs while increasing sustainability through emission reductions.

“Highway Transport’s commitment to environmental responsibility is formalized in its Green Treads sustainability initiative,” the release stated. “By partnering with Dragonfly Energy to implement the Battle Born All-Electric APU, Highway Transport is taking a concrete step towards achieving its Green Treads goals of reducing emissions, improving fuel efficiency, and enhancing driver comfort.”

“At Highway Transport, sustainability and driver well-being are paramount. Dragonfly Energy’s solution allows us to make significant strides on both fronts,” Marshall Franklin, chief executive officer and chief financial officer for Highway Transport, said. “The added benefit of fuel cost savings further strengthens the value proposition of this partnership.”

The company’s pilot program and initial trials have shown promising results for fleets, the release stated. The all-electric lithium iron phosphate based unit has demonstrated extended power delivery and reliable performance, including the ability to consistently power hotel loads for 12-16 hours, even in extreme summer heat.

“I’ve been driving for 35 years, and after installing the Battle Born All-Electric APU in my truck, I can honestly say it’s amazing,” Highway Transport driver William Gaines shared. “My first trip after the install took me to Dallas and then down to Houston, and the system is so COOL! Pardon the pun. My industry really needed this product.”

This partnership with Highway Transport marks another step forward for Dragonfly Energy’s reach within the commercial trucking sector, the release stated. The planned integration of the Battle Born All-Electric APU into Highway Transport’s fleet paves the way for wider adoption of the Company’s clean energy solutions, accelerating the transition towards a more sustainable transportation landscape.

“We’ve received immensely positive feedback on this product from both CEOs and drivers alike,” said Wade Seaburg, chief revenue officer of Dragonfly Energy. “We believe our product not only has the potential to enhance customer’s financial performance but also provides benefits to both the environment and the daily user. As more fleet operators transition towards sustainability, Dragonfly Energy is ready to support this shift with our lithium power solutions, offering a win-win for all involved.”