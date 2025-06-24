Diesel price jump doubles previous week’s increase

After a 10-cent increase in per gallon price last week, diesel prices soared again. This week the increase totaled 20 cents per gallon.

The average price per gallon stood at $3.571. This week that price soared to $3.775 per gallon.

Nine of the 10 regions jumped by double digits.

New England’s nine-cent jump was the only single-digit increase from $3.895 to $3.967.

The largest jumps came from the Midwest Region which saw a 24-cent jump from $3.537 to $3.777.

The Gulf Coast Region also increased by 22 cents from $3.212 to $3.436.

The Lower Atlantic Region jumped from $3.532 to $3.725