TheTrucker.com
Business

Diesel price jump doubles previous week’s increase

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Diesel price jump doubles previous week’s increase
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel price jump doubles previous week’s increase
Diesel prices soar for the second week in a row.

After a 10-cent increase in per gallon price last week, diesel prices soared again. This week the increase totaled 20 cents per gallon.

The average price per gallon stood at $3.571. This week that price soared to $3.775 per gallon.

Nine of the 10 regions jumped by double digits.

New England’s nine-cent jump was the only single-digit increase from $3.895 to $3.967.

The largest jumps came from the Midwest Region which saw a 24-cent jump from $3.537 to $3.777.

The Gulf Coast Region also increased by 22 cents from $3.212 to $3.436.

The Lower Atlantic Region jumped from $3.532 to $3.725

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE