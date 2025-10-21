TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices drop again

By Bruce Guthrie
For the third consecutive week, the price per gallon for diesel fuel dropped by four and a half cents per gallon, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

The price fell from $3.665 per gallon to $3.620.

The Central Atlantic Region was the only region that remotely increased and was only by $.001.

The largest decreases came from the Rocky Mountain Region which dropped from $3.658 to $3.585.

The Lower Atlantic Region dropped by just over six cents per gallon from $3.639 to $3.578 per gallon.

