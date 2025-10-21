Diesel prices drop again

Diesel prices are continuing to fall.
For the third consecutive week, the price per gallon for diesel fuel dropped by four and a half cents per gallon, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
The price fell from $3.665 per gallon to $3.620.
The Central Atlantic Region was the only region that remotely increased and was only by $.001.
The largest decreases came from the Rocky Mountain Region which dropped from $3.658 to $3.585.
The Lower Atlantic Region dropped by just over six cents per gallon from $3.639 to $3.578 per gallon.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.