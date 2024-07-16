TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices finally drop after three-week spike

By Bruce Guthrie
After three weeks of increases in diesel prices, the trend has moved slightly downshifted.

According to the Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD), part of the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the price of self-service diesel per gallon has dropped by roughly four cents per gallon from $3.865 per gallon to $3.826.

The price dropped on the east coast from $3.934 to $3.904, but rose very slightly in New England from $4.101 to $4.109 which bucks the trend, especially in the east. Prices in the lower Atlantic from $3.861 to $3.829.

The price per gallon in the midwest also fell sharply from $3.803 to $3.745.

Gulf coast prices also dropped from $3.598 to $3.551.

Even the California region fell slightly from $4.955 to $4.932.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

