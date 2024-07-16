Load rates bounce back and then some from holiday droop

BEAVERTON, Ore. — According to data released recently, the number of loads posted on DAT One increased by almost 66% to 2.13 million last week. That is more than a significant recovery from the 48% drop from the July 4 week.

The increase from a year ago was 6%. Data showed that truck posts also bounced higher, up 19% week over week to 327,847.

The increase starts with dry van loads which were up 1.01 million, up 62.2% week over week, Van equipment was up by just over 19% to 215,244. Data also showed that load-to-truck ratio: 4.7, up from 3.6

Linehaul rate fell to $1.67 net fuel was down 3 cents week over week

Reefers were up sharply as well according to the data released. Those loads stood at 475,682, up 44.4% week over week. Reefer equipment numbers good at 67,489, up 16.2%. The load-to-truck ratio stood at 7.1, up sharply from 5.8

Linehaul net fuel rate came in at $2.00 net fuel, down 4 cents

Flatbed loads made the highest gains at 639,646, up 94.6% week over week with flatbed equipment loads up 22.5% at 45,114. Load-to-truck ratio was drastically higher at 14.2, up from 9.1. Linehaul rate at $2.05 net fuel was unchanged.

DAT principle analyst Dean Croke made several observations including that dry van load post volume surged last week as retail goods moved for back-to-school shopping and Amazon Prime Days. Last week’s volumes were 7% higher than last year and almost identical to levels seen during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Croke also noted that the average linehaul rate on DAT’s Top 50 van lanes, based on the volume of loads moved, was $2.08 a mile, down 4 cents week over week and 41 cents higher than the national average Dry van equipment posts were up 19% week over week but the lowest Week 28 total since 2017.

Croke said excess capacity in the spot market was evident as the average dry van and reefer linehaul rates dropped last week. The flatbed rate was unchanged. Flatbed load post volumes returned to within 2% year over year but were still 38% lower than the Week 28 eight-year average, excluding years impacted by the pandemic. Flatbed equipment posts were up 23% week over week but 24% lower than last year, according to Croke.