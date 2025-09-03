Diesel prices rise after weeks of declines

After two straight weeks of decline, diesel prices bounced back up by nearly three cents per gallon this week.

That is according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA)

The average price for a gallon of diesel rose from $3.708 to $3.734.

Eight regions saw prices rise with the biggest jump coming from the Gulf Coast Region rising $3.328 to $3.367 and the Lower Atlantic which has been a very active market in recent weeks. The per gallon price of diesel increased in that region from $3.631 to $3.669, nearly four cents.

A couple of regions actually saw a decrease in its price.

The New England Region fell from $3.968 to $3.948 and the Central Atlantic Region fell very slightly from $3.916 to $3.912.