Will autonomous trucks replace drivers by 2027?

New performance metrics reveal how close PlusAI is to putting autonomous freight trucks on the road by 2027

Driverless freight is no longer just a concept. It’s edging closer to the highway. PlusAI released its first-half 2025 results, showing steady progress toward its plan to roll out factory-built autonomous trucks in 2027.

The company reported key performance gains: Safety Case Readiness hit 86% (on track for 100% by launch), Autonomous Miles Percentage climbed to 98% and Remote Assistance-Free Trips reached 76%, with a goal of over 90%.

For carriers and shippers, those numbers matter. They show how close the industry is to trucks that can run freight lanes safely and efficiently without a driver in the cab, potentially reshaping operations, costs and capacity within the next two years.

(Courtesy: PlusAI)

Why PlusAI’s 2025 results matter for autonomous trucks

Even if you never step into a truck, these results affect your daily life. Every product you buy travels by truck at some point, whether it is groceries, clothing, or furniture. The way those trucks operate influences cost, availability and safety on the road.

The trucking industry faces three major challenges. There are not enough long-haul drivers to meet demand. Costs continue to rise due to labor shortages, tariffs and fuel prices. Safety is a concern because human drivers can get tired or distracted.

Autonomous trucks could help address all of these issues. PlusAI’s vehicles are already hauling freight on Texas highways today, and they are also undergoing road testing in Sweden. The company has already logged more than five million autonomous miles across the United States, Europe and Asia. That real-world experience fuels the AI system with the data it needs to improve.

How PlusAI plans to launch autonomous trucks by 2027

PlusAI has created a roadmap that sets it apart. Instead of retrofitting trucks with autonomous systems, it is working with major manufacturers like TRATON GROUP, Hyundai and IVECO to integrate the technology at the factory. This approach makes scaling production faster and ensures consistency.

The initial launch is planned for the Texas Triangle, a major freight corridor connecting Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. From there, PlusAI plans to expand into other U.S. routes and eventually Europe.

The company has also committed to publishing regular performance updates as it transitions to a public company. By sharing measurable results, PlusAI builds trust with regulators, the public, and the businesses that may one day rely on its trucks to move goods.

“We have a clear roadmap to the commercial launch of SuperDrive,” said David Liu, CEO and co-founder of PlusAI. “By publicly sharing these performance metrics, we are showing our commitment to safety and scalability while bringing partners, customers and regulators along on this journey.”

(Courtesy: PlusAI)

What’s next for PlusAI and driverless freight trucks

PlusAI still has milestones to meet. Safety readiness must rise from 86 percent to 100 percent. Remote Assistance Free Trips must surpass 90 percent. These are ambitious goals, but the progress so far suggests the company can achieve them.

Fleet trials are scheduled to begin later this year, and PlusAI continues testing in both the United States and internationally. Each step adds to the case that driverless trucks will be ready for commercial launch in 2027.

(Courtesy: PlusAI)

What this means for you

As a shopper, autonomous trucks could mean faster and more affordable deliveries. As a driver, you may soon share highways with self-driving freight haulers. As a business owner, this technology could reduce logistics costs and ease the impact of driver shortages.

The bigger picture is that autonomous trucks are moving from testing to real use. They are no longer limited to pilot projects. You may see them alongside you on the road sooner than expected.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Freight hauling is on the verge of significant change. While ride-sharing apps disrupted city travel, the bigger shift for trucking is the rapid march toward autonomous freight. What once sounded like a far-off idea is now only a few years away. PlusAI’s latest progress report highlights how close the industry is getting. If the company stays on pace, driverless trucks could be running freight lanes and becoming part of everyday operations before the decade is out.

Would you feel comfortable seeing an 18-wheeler drive itself on the highway next to your car? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

