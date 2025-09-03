TCA rolls out 75% membership discount on introductory membership for new carriers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is announcing a limited-time Motor Carrier Introductory Membership Campaign, offering 75% off first-year dues for new carrier members.

“This campaign reflects our commitment to building a stronger, more connected truckload community,” said Zander Gambill, TCA’s vice president of membership and outreach. “Thanks to TCA’s strong financial position, we’re able to offer this discounted rate, allowing new carriers to experience firsthand the value of our programs, advocacy, and peer network without financial hesitation. By removing the financial barrier to joining, we’re accelerating engagement.”

Expanding and Diversify the Truckload Community

The Alexandria, Virginia-based trade association is extending this substantial discount as part of its mission to expand and diversify the truckload community.

“This strategic initiative allows new carrier members to access TCA’s full suite of benefits which include industry-leading education, networking events, advocacy and participation in our recognition programs at a significantly reduced one-time membership dues offering,” TCA said.

New carrier members will receive full member access to TCA’s robust fall lineup and year-round programs, including:

Educational certificates and professional development programs.

Profitability Benchmarking and Best Practice Group participation.

Premier events such as Call on Washington, Fall Business Meetings, Bridging Border Barriers, and the 2026 Annual Convention.

Recognition through the TCA Elite Fleet, Fleet Safety Awards, Professional Drivers of the Year, and Highway Angels of the Year initiatives.

“This initiative aligns with TCA’s long-term goals to grow its carrier membership, increase associate member engagement, and reinforce the strength and sustainability of the truckload sector,” TCA said.

For additional information, contact Erica Bledsoe at (571) 444-0314 or [email protected]. To learn more about membership benefits, click here.