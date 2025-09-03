St. Christopher Fund provides free health resources for truck drivers

Each year, thousands of truck drivers face preventable health challenges that take them off the road — and out of work. The St. Christopher Fund (SCF) is committed to changing that.

While it may sound cliché, it is never too late to focus on health and wellness and reduce future health risks.

At the St. Christopher Fund (SCF), we have the opportunity to help support drivers who are sick or injured and out of work. Thanks to generous donors nationwide, our organization is able to cover short-term essential living expenses such as rent or mortgage, utilities, vehicle payments and insurance.

Driven to be Healthy

Many of the health conditions we see drivers facing, however, have the potential to be prevented — which is exactly how the Driven to be Healthy arm of SCF was born.

Driven to be Healthy is an umbrella program that includes an ever-growing assortment of health and wellness programs offered by SCF — all of which are completely free to Class A over-the-road (OTR) semi-truck drivers. Overall health is never as simple as one single factor, which is why our programs focus on small, actionable steps over time to help make sustainable changes that truly make a difference.

Rigs Without Cigs

SCF’s longest-running program, Rigs Without Cigs, is an all-inclusive tobacco cessation program. As part of the program, drivers have access to a variety of treatment options such as Habitrol nicotine patches, a certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist, online support groups and incentive prizes for achieving tobacco-free milestones—thanks to our partner, RoadPro.

Vaccine Vouchers

Another long-time program available to Class A OTR drivers is the vaccination voucher program, which provides vouchers for flu, shingles, pneumonia and COVID-19 vaccines. Vouchers are available for Walgreens, Kroger and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies, The Little Clinic, Walmart and Sam’s Club. Thanks to support from OOIDA, vaccination vouchers can be used at a driver’s convenience at locations nationwide, ensuring they have coverage — even while away from home.

Get Preventative Screenings

Get Preventative Screenings (GPS) is a growing preventative screening program. Current screenings include colorectal and prostate cancer, with cervical cancer screenings coming soon. The GPS program allows drivers to complete testing while on the road and receive results quickly for peace of mind. Colorectal cancer screening results are available within 5 minutes; and thanks to our partners at Call-on-Doc, PSA results for prostate cancer screening are available within two weeks of testing.

Healthy Habits for the Long Haul

Next up is Healthy Habits for the Long Haul (HH4LH), a 12-week virtual course that focuses on preventing and managing chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, coronary artery disease and more. Topics include nutrition labels, hydration, physical activity, sleep, stress management and more. These virtual courses allow drivers to connect with fellow OTR drivers to share challenges and ideas in a small group setting.

Diabetes Prevention Program

Similarly, the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) is also a 12-week virtual course, but with a more specific focus on reducing the risk of diabetes. As part of both the DPP and HH4LH programs, drivers receive a toolkit to help track important health metrics and progress over time. These tools include a scale, blood pressure cuff, glucose meter, body tape measure, fitness tracker and a set of resistance bands.

The most recent addition to the Driven to be Healthy lineup is the return of the CDC’s year-long Diabetes Prevention Program through a partnership with HabitNu. This program is available to Class A OTR drivers who have been diagnosed as prediabetic, helping to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. Participants receive the same tracking tools as before, plus the added benefit of the HabitNu app, which includes easier tracking, podcasts, trucking-tailored workouts and more.

Finally, because we know that good health includes both mind and body, SCF is proud to partner with telehealth organizations such as Call-on-Doc, Everywhere.care, MindHealth Management, Corporate Chaplains of America and others to bring affordable medical care, counseling services and support to drivers nationwide.

Check out SCF’s free programs

Ready to take the first step toward better health? Explore our free programs or register to get started at truckersfund.org/healthwellness. To share health and wellness topics you’d like to learn more about, or to suggest ideas for future programs, we welcome you to reach out to Lindsey Bryan, the St. Christopher Fund’s health and wellness manager at [email protected].