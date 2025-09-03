Southeastern Freight Lines’ Hickory Center: Four decades of serving with excellence

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) is celebrating 40 years of operational excellence at its service center in Hickory, N.C.

“The success of the Hickory service center is driven by our outstanding associates who consistently deliver ‘Quality Without Question’ service to our customers and partners,” said Doug Jacobs, service center manager. “Their dedication reflects Southeastern’s culture and commitment to best-in-class service. It has been an honor to serve our customers for four decades, and we’re excited for all that’s to come.”

Humble Beginnings to Global Growth

The service center opened in September 1985 and has seen steady growth since its establishment. Expanding from its original 16 dock doors and seven associates, the facility now boasts 67 dock doors and 72 associates.

The Hickory facility was the nineteenth service center opened by SEFL since its founding in 1950. The company now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico and has undergone numerous upgrades in trucks and trucking technologies.

Celebrating Longtime Associates

To celebrate this significant milestone, SEFL is recognizing nine longtime associates for their decades of dedicated, quality service at the Hickory service center, including:

40 years of service: Linehaul Driver Rod Berry.

39 years of service, now retired: Pickup and Delivery Driver Robert Inman.

37 years of service: Linehaul Driver Mike Estes.

36 years of service: Linehaul Driver Barry Mclain and Administrative Associate Sharon Bowen.

33 years of service: Linehaul Driver Earl Ramseur.

32 years of service: Administrative Associate Shannon Orren and Linehaul Driver Jody Long.

31 years of service: Linehaul Driver Randy Parsons and Pickup and Delivery Driver Mentor Stacey Dellinger.

Giving Back to the Community

“Over the years, the Hickory service center has given back to the local community, most recently through Southeastern Serves – a program dedicated to having associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate,” SEFL said. “As part of the program, the service center has organized a canned food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank, collected handmade quilts from local churches for the Lutheran World Relief Project and more.”