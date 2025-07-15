Diesel prices rise steadily again

Diesel prices are continuing to tick up.

The national average for a gallon of diesel rose approximately two cents from $3.739 to $3.758.

Every region but one saw a minor increase in price except the Midwest Region which held exactly steady at $3.733.

The largest increases came from the West Coast less California which increased from $4.088 to $4.122 and the West Coast rose from $4.462 to $4.4998.

The Lower Atlantic Region rose by approximately three cents From $3.680 to $3.716.