Diesel prices rise steadily again

Diesel prices are continuing to tick up.
The national average for a gallon of diesel rose approximately two cents from $3.739 to $3.758.
Every region but one saw a minor increase in price except the Midwest Region which held exactly steady at $3.733.
The largest increases came from the West Coast less California which increased from $4.088 to $4.122 and the West Coast rose from $4.462 to $4.4998.
The Lower Atlantic Region rose by approximately three cents From $3.680 to $3.716.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.