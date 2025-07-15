TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices rise steadily again

By Bruce Guthrie -
Diesel prices rise steadily again
Diesel prices continue to rise on a national level.

The national average for a gallon of diesel rose approximately two cents from $3.739 to $3.758.

Every region but one saw a minor increase in price except the Midwest Region which held exactly steady at $3.733.

The largest increases came from the West Coast less California which increased from $4.088 to $4.122 and the West Coast rose from $4.462 to $4.4998.

The Lower Atlantic Region rose by approximately three cents From $3.680 to $3.716.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

