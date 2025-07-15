FMCSA issues temporary waivers to support NRII transition

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is granting waivers allowing interstate commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders, commercial learner’s permit (CLP) holders and motor carriers to continue relying on paper copies of medical examiner’s certificates as proof of drivers’ medical certification for up to 15 days after the date the medical examiner’s certificate is issued.

“Through this waiver, FMCSA recognizes that some drivers may face delays as certified medical examiners and State Driver’s Licensing Agencies transition from the paper-based process to the secure, electronic transmission of driver medical certification information under the Medical Examiner’s Certification Integration (NRII) final rule,” FMSCA said. “FMCSA has determined that it is in the public interest to issue a waiver so that drivers with valid medical certification and their employers are not negatively impacted for delays outside of their control during the transition to NRII.”

The waiver is in effect until Oct. 12 and a copy of the waiver is available on FMCSA’s website. In June, USDOT Sec. Sean Duffy announced that the NRII final rule would go into immediate effect.

Certified Medical Examiners to Issue Both Paper and Electronic Certificates

FMCSA is also a recommending to certified medical examiners that, in addition to submitting physical qualification examination results electronically, they continue to issue drivers a paper medical examiner’s certificate during this period of transition to NRII.

For additional information and resources on NRII, please visit FMCSA’s NRII Learning Center at https://nationalregistry.fmcsa.dot.gov/nriilearning-center.

FMCSA is also issuing guidance with recommendations for medical examiners, drivers and motor carriers on procedures for drivers licensed in states that have not yet implemented NRII. It is available on FMCSA’s website.