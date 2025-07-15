Perry Carter named 2025 DMC Insurance Driver of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Perry Carter, of Cargo Transporters Inc., is celebrating a win after being named as

DMC Insurance Inc.’s 2025 Driver of the Year.

Carter was selected as the winning driver by a panel of experts in the trucking industry. The award and accompanying prize package will be presented to Carter during an appreciation event to be hosted by DMC at Cargo Transporters’ Claremont, N.C. terminal location this summer.

“Perry exemplifies what it means to be a professional driver, a servant leader and an industry ambassador,” said Matthew Sheffield, marketing and public relations coordinator at Cargo Transporters. “He has the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and community service, and is a powerful voice for veteran causes and a dedicated advocate within the trucking community.”

Perry Carter

“All of the candidates were impressive, however, Perry stood out for his long history of safe driving and commitment to serving others,” DMC said. “As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he devotes his personal time to supporting organizations that help fellow veterans. He works closely with Ride of Pride-DTNA Cleveland, American Legion Posts, Purple Heart Homes, and American Warriors of Liberty, N.C.”

Carter also drives Cargo Transporters’ Ride of Pride tractor, The Carolina, a military-themed Freightliner honoring veterans.

“Perry has also maintained a flawless safety record over nearly 3 million miles and 32 years, over two decades of which have been with Cargo Transporters,” DMC said. “Perry’s devotion to the trucking industry is evident through his roles as a 2024 TCA Driver of the Year, 2025 ATA Road Team Captain, and participation in multiple Truck Driving Championships. His leadership roles, advocacy for community and industry causes, and dedication to being a role model for Cargo Transporters combine to showcase a perfect example of the qualities we seek to honor with this award.”

DMC Driver of the Year Award

The DMC Driver of the Year Award is awarded annually to identify and celebrate the best-in-class drivers of DMC Insurance’s customers, according to a DMC press release. All DMC customers are given the opportunity to nominate up to three drivers for this recognition.

The judging committee scores nominees based on their driving record, leadership within their organization, and service to their community and the trucking industry. Only one Driver of the Year is chosen from the many deserving applications submitted.

For more information about the DMC Insurance Driver of the Year Award, click here.

