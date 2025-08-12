Diesel prices take a deeper plunge

Diesel prices fell a bit sharper this week after one of the most modest decreases possible.

Last week the decline in the national average for a gallon of diesel fell just five-hundredths of a cent.

This week, prices fell from $3.800 to $3.757 according to US Energy Information Administration.

Four regions fell by around five cents pushing the plunge of the national average.

The Lower Atlantic Region fell from $3.733 to $3.666. The Midwest Region $3.792 to $3.747.

The Gulf Coast Region dropped from $3.442 to $3.397 while the West Coast Region dropped from $4.540 to 4.492.