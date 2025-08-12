TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices take a deeper plunge

By Bruce Guthrie -
Diesel prices fell a bit sharper this week after one of the most modest decreases possible.

Last week the decline in the national average for a gallon of diesel fell just five-hundredths of a cent.

This week, prices fell from $3.800 to $3.757 according to US Energy Information Administration.

Four regions fell by around five cents pushing the plunge of the national average.

The Lower Atlantic Region fell from $3.733 to $3.666. The Midwest Region $3.792 to $3.747.

The Gulf Coast Region dropped from $3.442 to $3.397 while the West Coast Region dropped from $4.540 to 4.492.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
